Miners to host party in Castleford to commemorate 40th anniversary of strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will be held at the Wheldale Hotel, opposite Castleford Tigers’ ground, this Saturday (July 6).
It has been arranged by former Wheldale Colliery mineworkers but organisers said it was open to ex-miners from Fryston Colliery, Prince of Wales Colliery and anywhere beyond.
The 1984-85 coal miners’ strike divided communities, changed the ways people across the country live and made an impact that still reverberates in 2024.
On March 5, 1984, Yorkshire miners walked out on strike after the National Coal Board announced the closure of Cortonwood Colliery, near Barnsley.
Within days, half of the country’s miners had walked out in protest at pit closures, and soon most of the UK’s 190,000 pit workers were embroiled in a daily routine of picketing outside collieries.
The Express has covered the 40th anniversary of the dispute in a series of features.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.