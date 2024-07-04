Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-miners will gather for a bash in Castleford to mark the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike.

The event will be held at the Wheldale Hotel, opposite Castleford Tigers’ ground, this Saturday (July 6).

It has been arranged by former Wheldale Colliery mineworkers but organisers said it was open to ex-miners from Fryston Colliery, Prince of Wales Colliery and anywhere beyond.

November 20, 1984. Castleford's Wheldale Colliery became a blazing scrapyard today as frustrated pickets renewedtheir struggle to save the strike at the pit. Pictures show police in riot gear near a smashed street lamp.

The 1984-85 coal miners’ strike divided communities, changed the ways people across the country live and made an impact that still reverberates in 2024.

On March 5, 1984, Yorkshire miners walked out on strike after the National Coal Board announced the closure of Cortonwood Colliery, near Barnsley.

Within days, half of the country’s miners had walked out in protest at pit closures, and soon most of the UK’s 190,000 pit workers were embroiled in a daily routine of picketing outside collieries.