An application submitted to Wakefield Council for a traveller caravan site on green belt land has received more than 400 objections.

The plans are for a change of use of the land to a private gypsy and traveller caravan site consisting of two pitches, each containing a mobile home, touring caravan, car parking, landscaping, acoustic fence, shared dayroom, play area and kickabout area on land off Pontefract Road near the M62 and Knottingley.

It would also involve the demolition of a stable, which would be relocated, with associated works and permission for equestrian use of the land.

The council has received a total of 413 comments objecting to the development and one in support.

One read: “I object to this proposed development on the basis that there will be increased noise pollution due to the nature of the use.

"It will cause significant increase to traffic on an already busy stretch of road due to the school and cemetery, both of which already have parking issues.”

Another said: “Regardless of the developer or development it is my opinion that this land and surrounding land should firmly remain as agricultural land or green belt land, in keeping with providing much needed buffer zones and areas to prevent further urban sprawl in what is already an overpopulated area.

"In short there is already a lack of countryside in and around this area and this area is frequently used by people as a much needed amenity for walking and exercise.”

West Yorkshire Archaeological Advisory Service, which has been consulted as part of the process, said the site is located across the motorway from the Ferrybridge Henge neolithic site.

It said the proposed development was “relatively small” but it could impact on archaeology and a programme of recording and monitoring should be undertaken on any ground work associated with the development.

A planning statement published on behalf of the applicant said despite being on green belt the development fell within “very special circumstances” because there was a “need for further sites for Gypsies and Travellers regionally” and there was an “unavailability of suitable, affordable, acceptable alternative sites”.

A council planning policy response to development management consultation said additional evidence should be supplied by the applicant to demonstrate those special circumstances.