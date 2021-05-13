New faces promoted and health job merged in Wakefield Council Cabinet reshuffle

The Cabinet, which usually meets in public around 10 times a year, is made up of a group of senior councillors who take on the biggest decisions on behalf of the local authority.

South Elmsall and South Kirkby councillor Michelle Collins, who was re-elected to her ward last week, is the new face on the front bench having been promoted to become portfolio holder for resources.

Michael Graham, who held that role previously, has moved across to take over the culture and leisure brief.

Council leader Denise Jeffery (left) has promoted South Elmsall and South Kirkby councillor Michelle Collins (right).

He replaces Jacquie Speight, who during her time in the role oversaw the building of the new £22m leisure centre in Pontefract Park, which recently opened to the public.

Coun Speight has dropped out of the Cabinet alongside the former portfolio holder for health, Faith Heptinstall, who lost her seat last week.

Following that result, the council has merged the health portfolio with the office for communities and poverty, which is run by Councillor Maureen Cummings.

Meanwhile, Labour backbenchers Kathy Scott, Jo Hepworth and Hilary Mitchell have been promoted to take on positions within the deputy Cabinet.

The names of all those now within the Cabinet and their deputies are below:

Cabinet

Leader - Denise Jeffery

Deputy leader and Cabinet member for climate change - Jack Hemingway

Cabinet member for children and young people - Margaret Isherwood

Cabinet member for communities, poverty and health - Maureen Cummings

Cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport - Michael Graham

Cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration - Darren Byford

Cabinet member for planning and highways - Matthew Morley

Cabinet member for resources - Michelle Collins

Deputy Cabinet

Climate change - Elaine Blezard

Children and young people - Kathy Scott

Communities, poverty and health - Jessica Carrington

Culture, leisure and sport - Jo Hepworth

Economic growth and regeneration - Richard Forster

Planning and highways - George Ayre