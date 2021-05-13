New faces promoted and health job merged in Wakefield Council Cabinet reshuffle
Wakefield Council's Cabinet has been reshuffled following last week's local elections.
The Cabinet is made up of a group of senior councillors who are responsible for making big decisions on behalf of the local authority.
South Elmsall and South Kirkby councillor Michelle Collins, who was re-elected to her ward last week, is the new face on the front bench having been promoted to become portfolio holder for resources.
Michael Graham, who held that role previously, has moved across to take over the culture and leisure brief.
He replaces Jacquie Speight, who during her time in the role oversaw the building of the new £22m leisure centre in Pontefract Park, which recently opened to the public.
Coun Speight has dropped out of the Cabinet alongside the former portfolio holder for health, Faith Heptinstall, who lost her seat last week.
Following that result, the council has merged the health portfolio with the office for communities and poverty, which is run by Councillor Maureen Cummings.
Meanwhile, Labour backbenchers Kathy Scott, Jo Hepworth and Hilary Mitchell have been promoted to take on positions within the deputy Cabinet.
The names of all those now within the Cabinet and their deputies are below:
Cabinet
Leader - Denise Jeffery
Deputy leader and Cabinet member for climate change - Jack Hemingway
Cabinet member for children and young people - Margaret Isherwood
Cabinet member for communities, poverty and health - Maureen Cummings
Cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport - Michael Graham
Cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration - Darren Byford
Cabinet member for planning and highways - Matthew Morley
Cabinet member for resources - Michelle Collins
Deputy Cabinet
Climate change - Elaine Blezard
Children and young people - Kathy Scott
Communities, poverty and health - Jessica Carrington
Culture, leisure and sport - Jo Hepworth
Economic growth and regeneration - Richard Forster
Planning and highways - George Ayre
Resources - Hilary Mitchell