Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, October 21.

16 Oldfield Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BG: Retrospective application for installation of timber fence posts and garden lighting

Clayburn Yard, Hessle View, Brackenhill, Ackworth, WF7 7BG: Residential development of a detached dwelling including demolition of existing buildings

Toll Bar House, Doncaster, Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1RB: Extension of rear outbuilding to provide ancillary residential annexe

8 Lime Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RY: First floor extension to rear

67 Harewood Lane, Upton, WF9 1HZ: Part two, part single storey extension to rear

2 Westfield Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8HJ: Single storey extensions to the side and rear, raising roof height for associated loft conversion and new external render finish

Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Proposed single storey side extension

12 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Demolition of existing detached garage. Proposed detached garage and single storey side/ front extension to bungalow

1 Dent Drive, Wakefield, WF1 4JG: Demolition of existing outbuilding for construction of single storey extension to side

87 Millgate, Ackworth, WF7 7PN: Proposed conservatory

Springstone House, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9LR: Conversion of existing building to four apartments

165 Lindale Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0RL: Proposed single storey extensions with associated internal alterations and alterations to existing access

13 Hall Cliffe Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BX: Annexe to rear

39 Leafield Drive, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Part single, part two storey, part first floor extensions to front, first floor extension to side and rear and single storey extension to rear

Castleford Road, Normanton, WF6 2DW: Small format advertisement display

4 Brunswick Close, Wakefield, WF1 4PX: Single storey extension to side

17 Sandal Cliff, Wakefield, WF2 6AU: Single storey extension to side

49 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Part two storey, part single storey extension to front, side and rear and formation of new vehicular access off Shay Lane

Manor Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Installation of solar panels to south-eastern roof slope of existing agricultural building

Former Diamond Jubilee WMC, White Apron St, South Kirkby, WF9 3LH: Change of use of site to hand car wash and erection of tyre shop and valeting building with canopy, to include construction of security gates and drainage system

St Giles Church, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AT: Installation of solar panels on south aisle roof of church.

Apple Tree House, 45A Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HA: Proposed single storey extension to the side. Proposed boundary fence line to front to divide 45 and 45a. Proposed gate entrance to front

6 The Oakes, Stanley, Wakefield WF1 4FD: Single storey side extension

104,106, 106A, 106B, 108C,108B,108A,110 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DP: Change of use of land to form an extension to the residential curtilages for 104, 106, 106A, 106B, 108C, 108B, 108A and 110 Manygates Lane

135 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RH: New dropped kerb to front and hardstanding to side of dwelling

1 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Change of use of existing internal garage to form home office (retrospective)

Crofton Express, 31 to 37 High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF: Retrospective application for siting of InPost Parcel Locker

Highfield School, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BS: Installation of two outdoor classrooms to be sited at the side and rear of the school

Middlestown Primary Academy, Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QE: Modular classroom building

45 Milton Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8AE: Decking and modification of existing fence to rear (part retrospective)

Land to east side Pineapple Hill, Wakefield Road, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TR: Retrospective change of use of land for the stationing of caravans for residential purposes for one gypsy pitch with two caravans (one used as a day room), trailer and horse box and horse pen along with the formation of hardstanding and associated access, a walled enclosure and boundary walls to the eastern and western boundary of the site