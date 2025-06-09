Objections as houses in Wakefield village to be demolished for new build home

Planning permission has been granted to demolish two houses in Notton to make way for a new-build home.

Wakefield Council planning officers have given the go-ahead for 104 and 106 George Lane in Notton to be knocked down.

Twenty-one letters of objection were received to the plans.

They argued there is no justification for the demolition of two stone properties, the proposal would reduced housing stock in the area, setting an “undesirable precedent”, and there would be an impact on traffic and road accessibility during demolition and construction.

George Lane, Notton. Picture by Google

They also said the character of the village would be lost, the size of the new property was too wide for the plot with inadequate parking and was out of character with the adjacent properties.

Ten comments in support of the application were also received.

They said the proposed home offered much more potential for a family and would improve the aesthetics of the area.

They said the existing properties are two-up/two-down and not suitable for families, the proposal would be a positive change for the village and would improve the property market.

They also noted buildings are not listed.

A demolition justification statement submitted as part of the application said that original aspects of the two houses would be repurposed.

It said: “The stone from the original house will be used to rebuild the front and rear garden walls.

“A playhouse will be built from the stone and slate for our grandchildren in a part of the garden under an existing tree, where the current owner once played.

"Some slate will be used in the playhouse construction, and additional slate will be used by the owner’s sister to create art pieces.

“The chimneys will be retained and repurposed as planters.”

A Wakefield Council case officer report concluded: “The application relates to the demolition of a pair of semi-detached properties, as to construct a single detached dwelling.

"The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable having regards to design and conservation, residential amenity, highways safety, flood risk and drainage, land stability and contamination and BNG matters.”