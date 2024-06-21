Permission granted for 66 new homes at former Pontefract colliery site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission has been granted for 66 new homes in Pontefract.

The site is 2.4 acres on land by De Lacy Way and will consist of two, three and four bedroom, two and two and half storey dwellings.

The homes would mostly be detached and semi-detached, other than three small clusters of terraced properties.

Work began on redeveloping the former Prince of Wales Colliery site in 2013.

The pit itself closed in 2002 with the loss of 500 jobs.

No comments from members of the public were made on the 66 homes proposal.

A case report by Wakefield Council planning officers concluded: “The development would take access off an existing point of access and the site is located within close proximity to local public transport.

"The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents in accordance with the policy and guidance discussed in the above report.

"A number of matters would need to be secure by planning conditions and a planning obligation as set out in the report, and subject to this the proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle and, there are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission. In weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development."