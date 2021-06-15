Plan for new prefab building approved for Wakefield Nostell's Yorkshire Air Ambulance base

The YAA base is near to Nostell in Wakefield

The plan for the Nostell site is to construct a prefabricated building on an existing concrete base to house two new display vehicles associated with the YAA's fundraising.

A report by Wakefield Council planning officers says the structure is intended to house the vehicles securely and provide space to clean them after events.

It is planned to be installed on an existing concrete area and would be a steel frame clad in "plastisol" coated steel panels to form a weather tight structure.