Plan for new prefab building approved for Wakefield Nostell's Yorkshire Air Ambulance base
Planning permission has been granted to build a new prefab buildings at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance based in Wakefield.
The plan for the Nostell site is to construct a prefabricated building on an existing concrete base to house two new display vehicles associated with the YAA's fundraising.
A report by Wakefield Council planning officers says the structure is intended to house the vehicles securely and provide space to clean them after events.
It is planned to be installed on an existing concrete area and would be a steel frame clad in "plastisol" coated steel panels to form a weather tight structure.
It would have two electric powered roller shutter doors to allow vehicle entry and one secure side door to allow pedestrian access to the building.