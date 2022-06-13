Councillors are being asked to approve plans in order to enable a range of works along the A638 for the benefit of bus users, cyclists and pedestrians.

A total of £6.3m could be made available to Wakefield Council once detailed plans have been drawn up.

The scheme proposes a range of improvement works to Doncaster Road between the junction of Black Road, at Heath Common, and Chantry Bridge.

A report, to be considered by Cabinet members on Tuesday June 14, states:

"The aim of the proposed scheme is to encourage people to drive less and use both public transport and active travel along the corridor.

"Delivery of the A638 Doncaster Road corridor scheme is a key element of the strategy to provide the Wakefield area with the infrastructure it needs to support growth and investment.

The scheme aims to address "key challenges" including high traffic volumes, limited crossing facilities, excessive noise and air pollution and inconsistent bus services.

It also aims to improve walking and cycling facilities in the area.

The proposals include:

- Improving bus stops on Doncaster Road to provide laybys and allowing better pedestrian access.

- Widening Black Road to allow for a southbound bus lane extension.

- A new crossing near the Wakefield Eastern Relief junction.

- A crossing and a shared footway for walkers and cyclists between Sugar Lane and Denmark Street.

- Lane changes to straighten both carriageways near the Agbrigg Road junction.

- Widening a riverside cycle and footpath between the Eastern Relief Road and Chantry Bridge , plus installing new lighting and CCTV cameras along the route.

The report adds: "Air quality and noise pollution issues are expected to be addressed by the improved traffic flow at the Agbrigg Road junction."

Wakefield Council is expected to receive an initial £1.09m of funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) to allow for a full business case and detailed designs of highway improvement works to be drawn up.

Cabinet members are being urged to accept the funding in order to produce the documents.

A further report could then be put to the Cabinet seeking approval for full funding of the scheme from WYCA totalling £6.3m.

A four-week period of public consultation into the project was carried out in June and July last year.

The report states 80 per cent of those involved in the consultation were in favour of the scheme.