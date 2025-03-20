Plan to convert Kinsley barn to convert agricultural machinery is refused

A plan to use a barn to repair machinery has been refused planning permission over traffic concerns.

The applicant is seeking planning permission for a change of use of an agricultural barn at Robincroft Farm, Fitzwilliam Street, for the storage and repair of machinery.

Recommending the application for refusal, a Wakefield Council case officer report said: “The proposal would prejudice the safe and free flow of traffic on the surrounding highway network, which would have a significantly harmful impact upon pedestrian and highway safety.”

A planning statement provided on behalf of the applicant argued that its current use is already similar to how it would be used had the application been approved.

It said: “A farmer is likely to use a barn to store vehicles and equipment and will often carry out repairs and maintenance on their own machinery.

"Should the barn be returned to agricultural service, similar activities are likely to be carried out but with fewer planning controls over aspects such as times of working and vehicle movement.”

Six objections were sent from members of the public.

One comment said: “I have had to move my car six times so far this year because the huge diggers on low loaders can't get up and down the street.

"And this happens at all hours, even weekends. This was a quiet road and area before.”

Another said: “This should not be allowed to go ahead. The vans and lorries are non stop all the time up and down Fitzwilliam St.”