Planning application submitted to revamp Wakefield petrol station

An application has been submitted to add a revamped kiosk and electric charging points to a petrol station in Wakefield.

The proposals refer to Redbeck Filling Station on Doncaster Road in Crofton.

Under the plans there would be a new retail unit and a drive-thru unit alongside electric vehicle charging (ECV) points.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer said: “The proposed modifications will not only guarantee the viability of the site for decades to come but will provide the opportunity to bring forward a fully sustainable roadside service, contributing to the government’s net zero agenda whilst at the same time resulting in notable job creation for local people.”

Redbeck Filling Station. Picture by Google

It said though the site was located in a green belt area it was very much “urbanised”.

It said a number of similar developments had been allowed on green belt land.

Motorists were increasingly turned to electrical vehicles, the statement said.

"The rationale behind the application proposal is to ‘future proof’ the site and prepare it for the inevitable phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles and the rapid transition to electric and hybrid vehicles, which sees motorists remain on site for much longer.

"Such transformation to ECV is already well underway.”

The statement said that since 2001 around 4,000 independent petrol forecourts had closed across the UK as consumers favoured supermarket filling stations that offer more than just fuel.

No comments from members of the public had been made at the time of publication.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the neighbouring Redbeck Motel to make room for 90 homes.

A total of 190 objections have been lodged to the application.