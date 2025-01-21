Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for four new homes south of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park has been approved by Wakefield Council.

The scheme involves bulldozing “unsightly” haulage buildings to make way for four new homes close to Bretton Mill, which dates back to 1704.

The site is located to the west of Huddersfield Road and the M1, and to the south of Bretton Country Park.

Twelve vehicles and eight trailers are allowed on the haulage firm, which has operated since 1975.

Plans have been submitted to demolish haulage firm buildings for new homes.

A planning statement submitted to the council says: “The proposal has been sensitively designed and is appropriate in scale, form and layout for this green belt location.

“The size of the dwellings proposed is significantly smaller than the size of the buildings to be removed.”

Five objections from members of the public were received by the council.

Recommending the scheme for approval, a council case officer report said: “The development site is located within the designated green belt and is considered to be brownfield land.

“It is determined that the proposed scheme would not cause substantial harm to the openness of the green belt and therefore the proposal is not inappropriate development and given the relatively sustainable location of the site in relation to the road network the scheme is considered acceptable in principle.

"Further consideration has been given to the impact on adjacent heritage assets where is has been concluded that the principle of a residential scheme is acceptable, and the design proposed is sympathetic subject to further detailing being secured through conditions.”