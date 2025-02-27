Plans approved to convert former Wakefield city centre pub the Grey Horse

A planning application to convert a former Wakefield city centre pub into two business units has been approved.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for the former Grey Horse pub on Kirkgate will include external alterations and new doors.

A Wakefield Council case officer report said: “The proposed use is considered to be appropriate within a city centre location and would contribute positively to the vitality of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposal would also provide employment opportunities within the district.”

A planning application to convert the former Wakefield city centre pub into two business units has been approved.

One letter of objection was sent to the council over the plans.

It said: “As a nearly 200-year-old establishment, this pub holds substantial historical and cultural significance to our community, and its preservation is of paramount importance.”

Proposals to convert the building into offices were rejected in late 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Wakefield Council officers said the proposals would “destroy the building’s historical interest”.

In the case officer report, a council conservation officer said: “Whilst I would be fully supportive of a new use for this non-designated heritage asset, the proposed elevational changes, particularly to the front elevation, result in some harm to the building's historic character and significance.

“The historic character of the traditional building is still evident and it makes a positive contribution to the streetscene.

"Whilst the existing building is currently vacant, it is considered that any proposed changes should respect the building of local interest's traditional architectural character and its setting, especially the approach to the Waterfront Conservation Area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was recommended for approval subject to conditions.

The case officer report added: “It was noted during the time of the case officer site visit (September 18, 2024) that works had been carried out to increase a section of the building along the rear elevation and to replace the roof tiles.

"Neither of these elements form part of the submission of the current application, therefore the council’s enforcement department will be notified of the unlawful works.”

The Grey Horse, situated at the southern entrance to the city centre, was built in 1836.

The business was run by the same family for more than 50 years and was developed to service the nearby station.

Trading stopped at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pub never reopened.