Plans unveiled to improve Park Road in Pontefract

Plans to improve a road in Pontefract are set to be revealed.

Wakefield Council are set to unveil £12m plans to improve travel along the A639 Park Road in Pontefract.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “We have listened to what people have told us about the traffic issues on Park Road and we are actively working to address them, while at the same time improving journey times and reducing delays for bus users and creating new facilities for walking and cycling.”

The council said previous public consultation to determine how best to improve and expand the A639, between Beechnut Lane and Princess Drive, provided with several priorities for the scheme.

This included widening the road, realigning the carriageway, new and improved crossing facilities, and creating cycle lanes to enhance safety for cyclists.

Updated plans for the project, based on this feedback, will be available to view at Pontefract Racecourse in the Paddock self-service dining room on November 21, 1pm to 4pm.

A further viewing will take place at Aspire @ The Park on December 9, 3pm to 6pm.

These drop-in sessions have been arranged for members of the public interested in learning more about the project to go along and find out more.

People can also comment on the proposals and give feedback at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/A639parkroad from now until December 11.

Funding for the work is being provided by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The council said the work would build on the significant investment already being made in making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport around West Yorkshire.

Coun Peter Carlill, deputy chairman of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “This investment shows our commitment to making it easier for people to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport in Pontefract.

“I’d encourage the public to have their say on the latest proposals as we build a greener, better-connected region that works for all.”

Following this latest public engagement update, the next stage is a full business case which will be prepared and submitted for approval by June 2025, with construction starting in late 2025.