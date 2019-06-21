Police file probe into alleged racial slur against Wakefield councillor Nadeem Ahmed

Police have shelved an investigation into an alleged hate incident against a Wakefield councillor.

Officers were investigating an offensive remark posted on Facebook in reference to the Conservative group leader Nadeem Ahmed, which was reported on April 18 this year.

However, they say they've been unable to identify the person behind the social media account.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Hate offences are treated very seriously by West Yorkshire Police and we always encourage victims to come forwards.

"A thorough investigation was conducted including consultation with other police forces regarding the account used to post the material, but a suspect was not identified.

"The victim was made aware of the status of the investigation which has been filed pending further information coming to light."

The issue was raised by Coun Ahmed, who represents Wakefield South, at a full council meeting on Wednesday, the day before the police confirmed the investigation had ended.

Gesticulating towards the public gallery during the meeting, Coun Ahmed said: "I've put a complaint into the Labour Party about an individual who was in the council chamber earlier, who made a racist comment about me online.

"I'm just wondering what Labour's policy is on that, because I've not received a response to that."

Speaking on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Labour Party said it had not received a complaint from Coun Ahmed.

