Politically Speaking with Andrea Jenkyns MP: Fighting for a safer, more secure nation for all

MEETING: Andrea Jenkyns with the home secretary Priti Patel

Andrea Jenkyns MP writes: Over the last few weeks, I have been contacted by many constituents who are concerned about the global increase in energy prices and what this will mean for them and their families.

The ability to heat our homes is essential and while the factors that have led to this increase are international in nature, I am pleased that the chancellor was able to announce a package of measures designed to mitigate the impact of rising costs.

This is politics in action and not just mere rhetoric.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now people across the whole of England will be entitled to a £200 rebate on energy bills, to be paid back at £40 per year (from 2023).

Those living in council tax band A-D properties will also be able to benefit from a non-repayable rebate of £150; this will directly benefit 80 per cent of all households in England.

The government will also provide discretionary funding of £144 million, which will be given to councils to help households not eligible for other measures.

I have also been inundated with correspondence about illegal migration.

I share in these concerns and what this means for our national security and the value for money that taxpayers expect.

As a result of this, I met with Tom Pursglove MP, minister for immigration and courts, to share the strength of feeling that exists across our community and to discuss the good work that this government is doing to combat illegal migration.

It has always been my view that an Australian-style, points-based system, one founded on fairness and meritocracy, is the only way to approach immigration into the UK.

Illegal immigration undermines these ideals and disproportionately impacts those who follow the legal channels of entry established in law.

I’m pleased that this government has been committed to action and not just words, signing international repatriation agreements with allies and bringing the Nationality and Borders Bill before Parliament, where I was pleased to vote for its swift passage.

I also met with the home secretary to discuss this issue, alongside crime rates in Morley and Outwood.

I am an advocate for a tough-on-crime approach that serves to deter would-be criminals from a life of crime and which leads to a safer, more secure nation for all.

The police, crime, sentencing, and courts bill is another example of this government delivering on the priorities of the people, strengthening our criminal justice system by giving the police and the courts the powers they need to get tough on crime, making our communities safer.

As part of the meeting, I was pleased to be able to discuss my police, crime, and sentencing survey which launches later this month.

If you’re a constituent, I’d love to hear your views on crime.

You’ll be able to find this survey on my social media pages, on my website https://www.andreajenkyns.co.uk/, and you can request a paper copy by calling my office on 01133 450 380.