Poll cards delivered for upcoming Wakefield by-election

The cards include details of the local polling station and times of polling for the by-election on Thursday, June 23.

Anyone registered to vote but has not received their poll card by tomorrow, Friday, May 27 should contact Electoral Services on 01924 305023 or email [email protected]

Residents who are unable to attend the polling station to vote may be able to vote by post or proxy.

Voting

Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s electoral registration officer, said: “Even if you think you are already registered, it’s important to double check.

“Many people think they are automatically registered because they pay council tax, but this isn’t true. Registering is quick and easy, so make sure you’re registered before the deadline.”