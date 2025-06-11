Pontefract restaurant and former pub could be expanded

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of part of a Pontefract pub.

The proposals are for the former Lockwood pub on Front Street, which currently operates as Italian restaurant Cavallo Ristorante, and would involve an extension built at the back of the building.

A heritage statement provided on behalf of the applicant said the proposal involves converting the existing public house and first-floor residential accommodation into a restaurant, the removal of the existing flat to extend restaurant use to the first floor, and the construction of a single-storey glazed rear extension in an orangery style.

The statement said: “The Cavallo Ristorante is located within the historic town of Pontefract, known for its medieval roots, historic street pattern, and architectural variety.

"While the building itself is not listed, it contributes positively to the character of the area through its continued role as a hospitality venue and its traditional form.

"Historically, the building has functioned as a public house under various names.

"Formerly known as The Lockwood and Tap & Barrel, the pub has been a recognised establishment in the area for many decades and is well known among the local community.

"The change of name to the Tap & Barrel reflects a more contemporary identity, but the building retains the charm and simple traditional features of an early-to-mid 20th-century town pub.”

It said that the existing first-floor flat will be removed, and the floor integrated into the restaurant and the orangery would provide additional dining space foer the business.

The statement concluded: “The proposed development represents a sensitive and positive re-use of a long-standing community building within Pontefract.

"It maintains the character and function of the building as a food and drink establishment while updating it to meet contemporary standards and expectations.

"The extension, while modern in form, is sympathetic in scale and designed to enhance the overall setting.

"The scheme will not result in harm to any designated heritage assets, and where change is proposed, it has been designed to respect the character of the existing building and its setting.”

No comments had yet been received in response to the plans.