£200,000 levied on housing developers to be spent on Wakefield Hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wakefield councillors meeting next week will be asked to agree funding for community projects – including a £200,000 boost for the hospice.
Wakefield Council said it invests the majority of the funding it receives in fees from developers, known as a community infrastructure levy, to benefit residents and local communities.
Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet for planning and highways, said: “It is really important that residents and communities benefit from this funding, that’s why we introduced charges for developers, so that investment supports people and places across the district.”
At its meeting on Tuesday, October 15, cabinet members will be asked to agree funding, subject to approving business cases, for reinvestment plans of £200,000 worth of funding to Wakefield Hospice to make improvements and £25,000 for works at Outwood Memorial Hall.
Previously the council has reinvested funds, raised mainly from new housing developments, on community projects including £1m committed to sports and leisure infrastructure in north west Wakefield, £1m committed to the Football Foundation portfolio of projects, £500,000 committed to the Broad Lane improvement scheme, and £400,000 committed to a local area improvement scheme at Highfield Road, Hemsworth.
The council said investment from community infrastructure levy developer contributions is used to support the regeneration of the district, including improvements to town centres and transport links.
Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 10.30am. The meeting can be watched live or later on the council’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.