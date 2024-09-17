Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horbury residents say plans to turn an old school house into flats will create parking chaos and could damage a heritage asset.

The developer has been given full planning permission by Wakefield Council for the conversion of the existing commercial building into nine apartments, associated partial demolition, extensions, window alterations and roof works.

People living near the building say the plans could cause an accident given the additional number of cars and argue that a historical asset should be maintained in its current form.

Horbury Civic Society said: “The building is locally listed as a heritage asset, and has many attractive features which make it worthy of retention, as well as its history as a Wesleyan School.

The old school house. Picture by Google

"The proposed conversion to nine micro-apartments will, in our view, compromise the building significantly, and specifically in the ways described by the Conservation Officer.”

Another comment objecting to proposals said: “The vast amount of properties with no plan for parking spaces for the amount of apartments isn't acceptable.

"Nine apartments is potentially nine to 18 cars in total and that is a one way through street that is already difficult at the other end to turn out of with reduced view from parked cars.

"Adding to that is asking for a serious accident to happen.”

Another said: “Too many rooms in one small building on a very small street with limited parking. This is a one way street.

"The neighbouring streets don't have space for any more cars parking. We already have too many on our street to the point of passing traffic being dangerous.

"We do not need any more residential properties in Horbury. We are a small town.”

A heritage statement supplied on behalf of the applicant argues the plans will improve the look of the building.

It said: “Based on the evaluation of the heritage assets the proposals look to significantly improve the aesthetic value of the building through the sympathetic renovation and conversion.”

Recommending the plans for approval, a council planning case officer report said: “The building is noted as a non-designated heritage asset and care has been taken in preserving the building through the design of the conversion.

"It is considered an appropriate use for the building which should provide a long-term future for the property.”