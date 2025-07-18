Road between two Wakefield villages to be closed for gas works

A road between Fitzwilliam and Havercroft is due to be closed over two week for gas works.

Newstead Lane at Havercroft is set to be closed over 200 metres.

A Wakefield Council road traffic order said that any roads at their junctions on the closed length of road would also be out of use.

It said alternative routes would be available Newstead Lane, Cow Lane, Brier Lane, George Street, Main Street, High Street, Robin Lane, Barnsley Road, Cross Hill, and Wakefield Road, Newstead Lane.

The closure will run from, and including, July 23 to August 7 or until the completion of the works, whichever is sooner.

The notice said access to the premises on the closed length of road will be maintained whenever possible.

Further works have been confirmed for Netherfield Place at Netherton, which will also be closed July 21 at 07.30am until July 25 at 3.30pm or until the work is completed, whichever is sooner.