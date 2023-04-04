School’s controversial floodlit football pitch plan for Ossett park recommended for approval

Wakefield Council officers say Ossett Academy’s plan to build the artificial grass pitch, changing pavilion and car park are “acceptable”.

More than 80 residents have objected to the proposal for the new facility at Green Park, Ossett, with 18 in favour.

The school’s chief executive has previously said that the facility is ‘much needed’ due to a ‘deficit of high-quality sports facilities’ in that area of the district.

The pitch

Opposition to the scheme has continued to grow since the plan was submitted last August.

Objectors claim the new facility would lead to a loss of valuable green space for the community.

Concerns have also been raised about light pollution and an increase in traffic in the area.

A document submitted to the council on behalf of objectors states: “The proposal is clearly for a private commercial use with no wider significant public benefits.

Artist's impression

“Overall, the applicant has not provided any compelling evidence to justify the loss of important public green open space that is well used by the local community.

“The proposal fails to meet the overarching aim of sustainable development and will lead to an unacceptable loss of important and a treasured area of public green open space.

Those in favour of the scheme say it will boost grass-roots sport in the area and provide a safe environment for youngsters to play.

A report to the council’s planning and highway’s committee says the pitch would be used by the Accord Multi-Academy Trust “as well as the wider sporting community.”

The proposal would not stop the use of the remaining playing fields next to the site.

Proposed opening hours are from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The report says the council’s local football facilities plan has identified a shortage of full size 3G pitches in the district.

It states: “There remains a key shortfall in the northwest of the borough, particularly in the Ossett area, where there are several large community clubs.

“Several additional pitches are therefore required to meet demand.”

