Shopfront revamps and Cathedral Square projects will 'help transform city'
Wakefield Council has invested in businesses in the area around Bread Street at the top of Westgate to improve the look of the area ahead of a broader regeneration project.
Plans have been submitted to demolish three buildings at the top of the Cathedral Precinct to create a new square.
Matt Focarelli is one of the business owners to benefit from the scheme and was given £12,000 apiece for two buildings he owns on Bread Street.
Details of how the square scheme could look are still being discussed and the submitted plans have not yet been approved.
But the council believes the project has the potential to massively improve the city centre.
Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support independent business owners, like Mr Focareilli, with these grants.
“We have helped 59 businesses across the district so far to improve shop fronts and increase security.
"In Mr Focareilli’s case, he has been able to restore the traditional facades on both his properties, helping to improve the look and feel of Bread Street.
“Working together with local businesses, we can transform our high streets and strengthen the local economy.
“The Cathedral Square project is part of that transformation in Wakefield city centre. It will give us the space to bring more entertainment and events to the city.
"It will also create a place where friends and family can meet up, sit and have a chat and where there’ll be areas for children to play in.
“All of this will give more reasons for residents, visitors and businesses to come into our city centre and create a busy and thriving central hub.
“This will of course benefit the many fantastic businesses we already have and creates an even better city for future generations.”
Mr Focarelli said: He said: "It’s been great to be part of the whole thing – it’s going to become Wakefield’s piazza.”
