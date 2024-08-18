Simon Lightwood MP: Labour is already getting public services back on their feet

All prison staff will receive a base pay increase of at least five per cent under the new Labour government. Pictured is HM Prison Wakefield. Photo: AdobeStock

​​Fourteen years of Tory government saw productivity and wages flatline and our public services degraded, leaving British families significantly poorer. But on July 4, Britain voted for change.

Simon Lightwood MP writes: Britain voted to turn the page on chaos and decline, and usher in a mission-led government of service.

No more gimmicks. No more lies or self-serving sleaze.

This is a government determined to roll up its sleeves, stabilise the economy and get Britain growing again.

Public services are absolutely key to this. The hardworking public sector workforce has been through some extraordinarily tough times.

During the pandemic, they came together to support all of us. They dug deep during the years of austerity, to keep delivering the public services we all needed.

And throughout the Tory cost-of-living crisis, they have found a way to support those less fortunate than themselves.

This Labour government will never forget this sacrifice. We owe it to the hard-working people up and down our country to deliver the change we so desperately need.

That is why this Labour government is delivering on the recommendations of the independent public sector pay review bodies.

This means an above inflation pay increase for millions of public sector workers up and down our country.

This is the right things to do for the people who work in and use our public services: it gives hard-working staff the pay increase they deserve; while ensuring we can recruit and retain the people we need.

But we’re not stopping there.

This Labour government will tackle low pay across the board and ensure that the minimum wage is a genuine living wage.

We are changing the remit of the independent Low Pay Commission so that, for the first time, it accounts for the cost of living.

Labour are also working to remove discriminatory age bands which penalised younger workers, with a lower minimum wage. This will mean all adults, no matter their age, are entitled to the same minimum wage, delivering a pay rise to hundreds of thousands of workers across the UK.

The previous government presided over the worst set of strikes in a generation, which caused chaos and misery for the British public. The Tories repeatedly ditched negotiations, failed to engage with the unions and piled more misery onto our workforce and public services.

This Labour government will never allow us into that position again.

Just weeks into a Labour government, we have agreed a pay offer with junior doctors to end their dispute. We have marked a new relationship between government and NHS staff.

Where the Tories ducked decisions, we are tackling them head on and with the determination to turn the corner for our country.

We have been honest about the challenges facing our country. But this first six weeks in power shows we are serious about tackling them, we can deliver the change people need, and millions voted for.

We said throughout our campaign – don’t judge us by our words, but what we deliver.

We’re just getting started.