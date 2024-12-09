Simon Lightwood MP: Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities

This Labour government has already set about restoring our confidence in the police and taking back our high streets. Photo: Scott Merrylees

​Saturday December 7 marked this year’s ‘Small Business Saturday’, where we celebrate the amazing small and independent businesses which are at the heart of our high streets and communities. From Westgate in Wakefield, Leeds Road in Outwood and Marsh Street in Rothwell – we are so lucky to have so many unique local businesses on our high streets.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Lightwood MP writes: But we need to be honest, across the country, high streets are not what they once were. Our town and city centres were abandoned by successive Conservative governments who seemed to forget that our high streets should be – and are – a real source of pride for our communities.

After 14 years of Conservative rule, our high streets have been hollowed-out. Over 6,000 pubs and 9,000 bank branches closed, and almost 10,000 local shops shut their doors in 2023 alone. Businesses across the country also faced soaring interest rates and spiralling costs following Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We see the hard work councils have been putting in across the country. Whether that’s through Wakefield Council’s High Streets Task Force or Leeds Council’s Town and District Centres Regeneration Scheme. I am proud that our local councils are continuing to support our local businesses despite the Tory chaos of the last decade.

This Labour government will hand new powers to councils like Wakefield and Leeds to transform empty shops and beloved community spaces, to get them to reopen their doors. This government is also levelling the playing field between high street independents and online giants by permanently cutting business rates for our shops and pubs.

Throughout my time as MP, I have heard all too often about the impact crime and anti-social behaviour has had on our high streets – specifically in Wakefield city centre. I have been very concerned to hear of retail workers, or market-stall holders who feel scared to go to work.

Nationally, shop workers and businesses are experiencing record high levels of shoplifting and violence at work. Yet only 17 per cent of shoplifters are being charged, due to neighbourhood policing being completely decimated by successive Tory governments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Labour government has already set about restoring our confidence in the police and taking back our high streets. We have kickstarted a scheme to restore proper neighbourhood policing and begun our plan to ban persistent offenders from town centres with new Respect Orders, keeping our communities safe and ensuring repeat offenders face the consequences of their actions.

And our councils are working hard to support our local businesses. For example, Wakefield Council’s Shop Security Grant Scheme, helping small businesses make security improvements to their premises.

With this Labour government, we back our small businesses and are giving them the tools to succeed and thrive. We need to make Britain the best place in the world to start and grow a business. Labour is making our high streets safe and vibrant again.