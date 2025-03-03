Simon Lightwood MP: UK support for Ukraine remains resolute

Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds a press conference after hosting a summit of European leaders. Photo: Getty Images

​Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a pivotal speech this week, emphasizing the UK's steadfast support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia and committing to a significant increase in defence spending at home.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Lightwood MP writes: Marking three years since Russia's full-scale invasion, our message remains clear: the UK's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and peace is unwavering. Our actions are rooted in Labour's proud history, echoing the legacy of Clement Attlee and Ernest Bevin, the architects of NATO. Their legacy brought Europe peace at the end of the Second World War, and it is in this spirit that we must continue to support and champion NATO.

Under this government, the UK is increasing its support for Ukraine, pledging a historic £4.5 billion in military aid this year. This unprecedented package includes training for Ukrainian troops and leadership within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, underscoring our dedication to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am proud that we have announced the UK's largest sanctions package since the early days of the war. The economic ramifications of the conflict have been keenly felt- both by global markets and in the pockets of ordinary working people in the UK. These economic sanctions will put maximum pressure on Russia, pushing for concessions and paving the way for lasting peace.

Across the nation, including here in Wakefield and Rothwell, the solidarity with Ukraine has been profound and moving. British citizens have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees and proudly flown the Ukrainian flag. We must commend the resilience and sacrifices of the Ukrainian people and remember that their struggle for sovereignty is a global issue with far-reaching implications for international security and stability.

Leaders like Putin only respond to strength, making it imperative for the UK to stand firm in its support for Ukraine to ensure lasting peace and deter future aggression. We must also ensure that we are ready to defend ourselves here at home. The safety and security of the British people will always be this government’s priority. Therefore, I am proud that this Labour government is bolstering our national security to keep British people safe and secure for generations to come.

We are fast-tracking our commitment to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence, bringing it forward to 2027 and spending £13.4 billion more on defence annually. Subject to the fiscal conditions at that time, we will be spending three per cent of our GDP on defence in the next Parliament. This significant investment means that the UK will strengthen its position as a leader in NATO and in the collective defence of our continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a historic moment – and it requires a response of historic proportions. We have powerfully reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and to our own defence and sent Putin a clear message.

As the conflict continues, the UK's support for Ukraine remains resolute. The Prime Minister's speech serves as a clear statement of intent and a call to action for the international community.