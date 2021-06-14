Solar panels to be installed at Wakefield prison

Stock image of solar farm

A report by Wakefield Council planning officers recommended the approval for a Lawful Development Certificate.

The site is 0.9 acres in size and is adjacent to the main prison.

The installation proposes four panels, each made up of 116 modules.

The panels will be mounted in a portrait configuration, with four modules on top of each other in a vertical arrangement.

They will panels will be south facing and inclined to between 20 to 35 degrees to capture the most sunlight and will be laid in rows with a minimum separation distance of 4 metres to prevent any overshadowing. The panels will be no higher off the ground than three meters and will be installed on a continuous framing system mounted on piles.