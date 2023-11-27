Work has been completed on a £28,000 makeover of a play area at South Hiendley Park.

Coun Michael Graham and Coun Melanie Jones.

The money is part of Wakefield Council’s investment from the Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The new and improved facilities at the park look great and are a wonderful addition to the community.

“We consulted with local people, and they told us that an improved playground was what they wanted, we are really pleased with the work and the changes that have been made.

“This is a fantastic example of how the community, local councillors and the Council can work together to improve life for local people.”

Older children are benefitting from new climbing equipment and a slide, and younger children with a toddler-friendly play section.