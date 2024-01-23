SUBMITTED WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Barber's could be converted to hot food takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following applications were validated the weeks beginning Monday, January 8 and Monday, January 15.

Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RQ: Retrospective planning application for boarding cattery

136 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Two-storey extension to the side and alterations to the existing extension to front (part retrospective)

Conservatory Outlet, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield, WF1 5RL: Full planning permission for proposed alterations to vehicular access arrangements on Tadment Street and yard configuration

104 Cliff Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2DW: Conversion and extension of existing garage and outhouse to create disabled carer accommodation annex

Windrush, 24 Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Single-storey extension to rear

5 Spinners Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 3QD: Single-storey extension to the rear

32 School Street, Castleford, WF10 2FD: Single-storey extension to the rear

63 Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BS: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 2.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

17 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1HS: Alterations and amendments to internal layout

7 Painthorpe Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LA: Variation of condition (approved plans)

1 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Installation of replacement signs to include one fascia sign, one projecting sign, two door plaques, one amenity board, four floodlights and two lanterns

Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, WF10 5HX: Discharge of condition (verification report)

81 Kirkby Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4BX: Change of use from barbershop to hot food takeaway

110 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Discharge of conditions (remediation, verification report, landscaping, and boundary treatment)

Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Discharge of condition (historic glazed tiles)

28 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Variation of condition (approved plans)

4 Bowness Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3SU: Part two-storey part single-storey extensions to rear, new retaining walls and dropped kerb to front

Inglenook, The Green, Notton, WF4 2NB: Two-storey rear extension, side porch, front porch, window and roof alterations

104 Silcoates Street, Wakefield, WF2 0EA: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

67 Station Road, Ossett, WF5 8AY: Change of use from private domestic/ancillary pool hall to private hire pool hall

Land to the south of 68-72 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Construction of one retail unit including provision of associated parking

25 St John's Grove, Wakefield, WF1 3SA: Proposed single-storey extension to side and rear, detached garage to rear

61 Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EW: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution, Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield: Installation of solar PV panels with a total electrical DC generation capacity of 3.2MWp, new battery storage unit with storage capacity of 3.4Mwp, installation of permanent edge protection on existing roof and new roof access staircase from ground level to roof level