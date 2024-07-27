SUBMITTED WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Refurb could be on the cards for McDonald’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, July 1.

Featherstone Housing Office, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5DG: Advertisement scheme comprising one internally illuminated and two non-illuminated fascia signs

82 Grove Drive, South Kirkby, WF9 3PT: Retrospective application for rear outbuilding and front wall/fence

83 Bell Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7JJ: Change of use from dental surgery to dwellinghouse including external alterations to front

The Paddock, 142 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EE: Two-storey extensions to side and rear

Mcdonald’s, Colorado Way Castleford WF10 4TA: Refurbishment of restaurant with alterations to elevations to include extensions incorporating replacement drive thru booths with new cladding, extended roof line, food safe store; section of replacement shopfront with new, access door and glazing; construction of a enclosed new bin store, replacement patio furniture, relocation of two fascia signs and associated works to the site

77 to 79 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HN: Change of use of attached existing dwelling to become part of existing hotel use

Moto Hospitality Northbound Bramley Lane Bretton Wakefield WF4 4LQ: Drive-thru restaurant unit with access, parking, landscaping and other associated works

17A Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RN: The site was previously a bakery and is under the use class, sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premises. The proposed use of the site is provision of financial services

93 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2DA: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m

7 Kilnsey Road, Wakefield, WF1 4RW: Two-storey, part single-storey rear extensions

1 Saxon Mount, South Kirkby, WF9 3JQ: Proposed pergola

8 Park Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4JT: Balcony to rear

Orchard Lodge, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EE: Single-storey extension to side/rear and alterations

7 Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JE: Use of the land for siting mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwelling

16 to 16A Station Road, Ossett, WF5 8AD: Replacement timber shopfront and installation of internal roller shutter, changing existing retail unit to dental care practice

47 Broomhill, Castleford, WF10 4QR: Single-storey extension to rear, dormer to rear, single-storey and bay window to front, removal of chimney and demolition of garage

27 Woodhouse Mount, Normanton, WF6 1BN: Driveway including dropped curb to provide off-road parking (retrospective)

Pontefract and District Golf Club, Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QS: Construction of driving range shelter

63 Pontefract Road Knottingley WF11 8RJ: Renovation of a vacant dwelling and retail/shop to form a one four-bed dwelling including reinstatement of former two-storey rear extension, single storey rear extension and exterior alterations

Dewsbury Sewage (also known as Mitchell Laithes) Treatment Works. Clough Lane. Dewsbury. WF12 9BB: Proposed ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up

to 1,000 kW) including installation of underground cabling and associated works

Castleford Wastewater Treatment Works, Wheldon Road, Castleford WF10 2PP: Proposed ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 354kW) including installation of underground cabling and associated works

Horbury Wastewater Treatment Works, Dudfleet Lane, Horbury, WF4 5EX: Proposed ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 310 kW) including installation of underground cabling and associated works