Supporting and celebrating our community’s rich cultural and sporting life

​​With recess coming to an end and Parliament due back next week, I wanted to discuss some of the issues that have been important to you this summer, and to make you aware of one of my areas of focus for our community.

Jade Botterill MP writes: Before the election, we said we would face the worst inheritance since the Second World War.

Taxes at a 70 year high. Debt through the roof. An economy only just coming out of recession.

Labour has begun to make the necessary decision to stabilise the public finances, and to set the necessary conditions for economic growth.

The fiscal situation inherited from the Conservative’s is worse than they admitted, and they knowingly left an overspend of £22 billion in our national budget.

To address this, the Chancellor took the difficult decision that those not in receipt of Pension Credit, or other means-tested benefits, will no longer receive the Winter Fuel Payment.

This was a tough but necessary choice, and one that continues to support those most in need.

I wanted to reiterate both my, and Labour’s commitment to protecting the triple lock on pensions.

This will, over the next five years, mean that over 12 million pensioners will see their State Pension increase by thousands of pounds.

Our Warm Homes Plan will also provide the financial support needed to secure insulation and low carbon heating – upgrading millions of homes.

This long-term plan will reduce energy bills, fuel poverty, and ensure that all our public services – vitally our NHS - have the investment they require.

Many of you will have shared my deep concern around the disorder we’ve witnessed on our streets over the last month.

Be assured that the government’s priority remains the safety and security of our communities.

That’s why we have taken action to support our police with the recourses and powers they need, why we have ramped up criminal justice and fast-tracked sentencing, and why – working with the social media companies – we have worked to tackle online content that contributes to the disorder.

As a result, since violence first broke out, the police have made over 1000 arrests, and the prosecutors and the courts have also stepped-up action, with almost 400 people charged.

Finally, I want to bring attention to what I hope to be one of my priorities during my time in office: supporting and celebrating our community’s rich cultural and sporting life.

It’s one of the very many things that makes me proud to be raised in our area, and proud to represent it in Parliament.

Wakefield has always punched-up in this space, and organisations like the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield Trinity and the National Coal Mining Museum in my constituency are of national renown.

As your MP, I want to bring our local talent to the whole of the UK and beyond.

I’m currently working on a plan to support our local organisations to make sure that their creativity and ability has the investment it needs.