A planning application for a Thai takeaway in Castleford has been refused by Wakefield Council despite public support.

The plans were for a property on Glebe Street, about a 10 minute walk from Castleford railway station, on the outskirts of the town centre.

The application received more than 20 comments in favour, including from a local councillor, but was turned down over concerns about the smell.

Recommending the plans to be refused, a council case officer report said: “On the basis of the details submitted, the applicant has not demonstrated that emissions emanating from the proposed takeaway, in the form of both noise and odour emissions, can be minimised to a satisfactory level that protects the amenity of neighbouring residents.”

Glebe Street, Castleford. Picture by Google

But during the application process a total of 23 comments in support of the application were received, with only one objection.

One comment said: “The applicant is an enterprising person who already provides an excellent service and wishes to add to this with another that he knows the community have asked for and will patronise.

"He has amended his plan to take any board any concerns. It is worth noting that the number of messages of support far outweighs the very low number of objections.”

Another said: “It will be great to have some other takeaway option to the usual stuff in Castleford and it's always beneficial to see a unused building used for commercial purposes in a time when closure and empty units is rife.”

A further comment said: “This would be great for the local community with a real chef that knows the culture first hand. Too many pizza/kebabs about in Castleford. Looking forward to this.”

The comment in objection to the application said: “Hours of opening 5pm to 11pm, most nights, sets a dangerous precedent for late night opening in a residential area where there are no other takeaways open so late.

"Noise levels and antisocial behaviour are already noticeable and a takeaway opening later would surely just make this worse.

“Vickers Street is a thoroughfare from/to town with antisocial behaviour already occurring around pub and clubs kicking out times,already recognised by local councillors.”