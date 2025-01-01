Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ambitious plans are in-store for the Wakefield district in 2025.

Regeneration projects on the agenda include a new square and venue in Wakefield city centre, and the replacement of a sports club in Knottingley.

The plans for Wakefield’s Cathedral Square include demolishing two commercial buildings either side of Bread Street, which will open-up the new area.

Bread Street itself will also be resurfaced.

Councillors Michael Graham and Denise Jeffery in Wakefield city centre

The plan is intended to create visual links between local historic streets and the cathedral conservation area to highlight places of local and national historic importance.

It will also create 1,450 square metres of new usable space.

Interested buyers were invited in October to find out more about the first release of homes for sale at a development on Wakefield’s historic Wood Street.

A total of 63 homes will go on the market as part of the development, which includes apartments on the street’s former police station.

Wakefield Exchange, the former market hall on Union Street, will also formally open as a venue this year.

Creative businesses, as well as independent food and drink outlets, have been invited to try out to hire space in the facility.

As long ago as 2019 the building hosted events like the Festival of the Moon, which attracted 30,000 people.

A planning application has been approved for the demolition of the Kellingley Social Club and Sports Pavilion.

A new sports facility will be built in its place for community activities and a social club.

The £6.345m project will include a bar and function room, new changing facilities and enhanced spectator provision alongside a new car park and landscaping.

Long term plans to regenerate the waterfront in Castleford town centre are taking their first steps.

A planning application has been submitted to demolish a number of vacant buildings and create a new public space.

If approved it would include infrastructure improvements such as the rebuilding of flood defences, as well as new pedestrian footways and cycleways across the riverside.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “As we enter 2025, we continue to be ambitious for our city.

"So much work has been going on behind the scenes and we’ll be seeing some big changes next year as we move forward with our plans for Cathedral Square.

“We’re really pleased that Wakefield Exchange will be opening very soon, which will bring an exciting programme of events and activities throughout the year.

“And the ambition to improve the city’s leisure offer is still very much a part of what we and our partners want to achieve. So watch this space as we continue to transform Wakefield into a place people are proud to live, work and visit.”

Meanwhile, a leading academic heading up a commission into higher education in Wakefield said “hard questions” need to be answered over how best to equip people with the right skills to boost the region’s economy.

Professor Sir Chris Husbands said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to likely outcomes of the six month study, including a possible recommendation that a university be established in the city.

Wakefield is England’s largest city without a university and less than 29 per cent of local people over 16 have a qualification above A-Level.