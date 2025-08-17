These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, July 28.

West End Terriers FC, Cemetery Road, Hemsworth: Replacement sports pavilion and new vehicle access

41 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QG: Proposed first floor balcony to rear

7 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6HY: Rear extension and minor internal alterations

33 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single storey extensions to sides and rear, render finish to all elevations and the widening of existing access with new gate and creation of extended parking area to front

Cathedral Retail Park, Charlesworth Way, Wakefield, WF2 9S: Demolition of existing retail unit and the amalgamation and refurbishment of two retail units to provide a new unit, with associated physical works to provide car parking and landscaping

Land off Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EQ: Change of use from caravan sales and maintenance of caravans to a mixed use of caravan/motorhome sales, caravan/motorhome maintenance, car spraying/maintenance with associated external flues (retrospective)

184 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EU: Replacement rear dormer to rear

Bay Horse public house, 14 Hill Top, Knottingley, WF11 8EE: Installation of extraction flue to rear

2 Calder View, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RF: Demolition of conservatory and rear entrance porch and construction of single storey rear extension

44 Westfield Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JF: Single storey rear extension

35 Lyndale Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0JZ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

Manorside Causeway, Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HD: Loft conversion and the external building works includes the installation of velux rooflights and a new rear facing window

2 Well Head Mews, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JG: Construction of an extension and the creation of an outdoor roof terrace and external alterations

37 Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6LG: Replacement of existing white sash windows with cream windows, and replacement of chimney pots

29 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Proposed porch infill under existing canopy to front, demolition of rear extension, part one storey, part two storey rear and side extension

31 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Proposed porch to front under existing canopy, part two storey, part single storey to rear and side and loft conversion with dormer

Unit 19 Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1QS: Change in use to a dentist

183 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AA: Use as HMO

Willow Tree Farm, Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, WF9 5JB: Weighbridge, weighbridge office, and generator Shed

Land off Womersley Road, Knottingley: Residential development of two dwellings

White Rose Equestrian Centre Denby Dale Road Bretton Wakefield WF4 4JN: Retrospective application for the use of existing buildings and land for equestrian purposes

Land at Station Road, Hemsworth, WF9 5LN: Demolition of outbuildings and construction of four dwellings including creation of internal circulation road

Land at South Station Road, South Elmsall: Change of use of land to a use comprising of a two pitch (two statics, two trailers and two day rooms) traveller site, including the formation of hard standing with access off Station Road, the installation of biodigester, the construction of a boundary fence and landscape amenity space within the site (part retrospective) - resubmission

Minsthorpe Service Station, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2PH: Redevelopment of petrol filling site to include demolition of existing shop, canopy and jetwash, construction of retail shop, food unit, canopy, jet wash, totem signs and EV charging bays