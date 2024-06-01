Unison said it has told there will be no compulsory redundancies at Wakefield district care home that residents were suddenly to told leave
Last Friday people were moved out of Hazel Garth care home in Knottingley, which looks after people who have dementia.
Owner Wakefield Council has since confirmed the home will reopen and was closed for essential maintenance.
Unison said it had been in talks with the local authority and had received assurances that jobs will be safe in the interim and there will be no compulsory redundancies.
It has also requested a meeting with the council’s corporate director to get a full schedule of the work being carried out at Hazel Garth and a timescale for completion.
Unison Wakefield branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Rumours around the future of Hazel Garth have been very unsettling. There’s been uncertainty for residents and staff alike.
“That’s why it’s been so encouraging that the leader of Wakefield Council engaged in proper talks with Unison, and the union has been able to secure guarantees on the care home’s future, putting the speculation to bed.”
Unison Wakefield branch chair Dave Evans said: “This clarity from Wakefield Council is a great example of why clear, meaningful discussions with unions are so important.
“Unison has called for further meetings with the council to keep a clear dialogue during the work at Hazel Garth, so those directly affected are kept up to date with clear information.”
Jo Webster, corporate director adults, health and communities at the council, said: “We’re sorry that we’ve had to make the difficult decision to move those we’ve been caring for at Hazel Garth to alternative accommodation.
“The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our care homes will always be our top priority.
"That has always been at the heart of every decision we’ve made. And at the moment we can provide a higher level of care in alternative settings.
"As we support the six residents in settling into their new homes, our focus will then be continuing to work closely with our staff and the trade unions to put arrangements in place that will help us provide the best level of care at Hazel Garth going forward.”
