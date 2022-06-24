Wakefield by-election 2022: Labour win back seat they lost in 2019

Simon Lightwood won the seat with a total of 13,166 votes to claim back the seat the party lost in 2019.

He beat Tory candidate Nadeem Ahmed who won 8,241 votes.

The seat has been under national and international scrutiny since former disgraced MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, stepped down after being jailed in May for an historic sexual assault.

The result Labour was waiting for

Having been under Labour for nearly 90 years and forming part of the so-called ‘Red Wall’, it was snatched by the Conservative Party in the 2019 election in what was regarded as a major upset.

Previous MP Mary Creagh was ousted by Khan, who picked up 3,300 more votes than his rival.