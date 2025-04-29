Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A campaign group is asking people to take more care around horses on the roads.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Fields runs the Shafton and South Hiendley Horse Riding Community Facebook page.

Since her friend was knocked from her horse last year following a collision with a motorist she has fought to improve conditions for riders.

The horse, Bess, had to be put down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Fields and fellow horse riders are calling for better safety conditions across the district. Picture Scott Merrylees

Julie said Wakefield Council had engaged with the group, following a story in the Express last March, setting up new bridleways and other measures.

She said she hoped to work more closely with West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire Police.

West Yorkshire Police said it was holding a week of action to crack down on equestrian crime.

Julie said: “It’s not my job to campaign for this, I'm doing it because I'm passionate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wakefield Council have been brilliant and are opening new bridleways and even building new cycle paths.

“That's fantastic, they didn't have to do that.”

In the accident last year, which happened in South Hiendley, Julie's friend Kelly Jowitt received serious injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene.

The Highway Code says that vehicles should pass horses at 10mph while keeping a distance of 2m.

Julie said that the code guideline is not enough and should be law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, Julie said: “Kelly set out on a ride same as any other day, along Brierley Road at South Hiendley.

"It left her in hospital with a broken pelvis, wrist and fingers.

“Bess broke her lower leg and was put to sleep at the side of the road. Kelly is completely heartbroken.”

Joe Jenkinson, service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways at Wakefield Council, said: “Our main priority is of course the safety of all road users in our district, and we are working with the horse-riding community in South Hiendley to support their activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently looking at what improvements can be made, including signage and infrastructure, such as widened verges.”

West Yorkshire Police said Op Gallop is a partnership between police forces and equine groups to address issues affecting the horse-riding community.

The week of action runs from April 28 to May 4 and will include close pass operations targeting drivers who ignore Highway Code rules on how to safely pass equestrians on the road.

The force is also issuing advice to prevent the theft of horseboxes as forces nationally report a rise in the number being stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police wildlife crime officer Shaun Taylor said: “During this week of action we really want to encourage horse owners to take some key steps to help prevent the theft of horseboxes which is a growing issue nationally.

“This includes keeping a record of the serial numbers and any custom markings on the trailer, as well as forensically marking them.

“With the increasing use of police drones, owners can also consider putting some kind of marking on top of the box that will make it stand out when viewed from above.

“We also want to use the week of action to educate road users about how to safely pass horses on the roads.”