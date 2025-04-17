Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning has been granted to change the use of a Wakefield cafe into a takeaway.

The application referred to Nostalgic Cafe at 22 The Springs in the the city centre, which serves wraps, burgers and sandwiches.

A case officer report by Wakefield Council planning officers said: “The proposed development does not include any external alterations to the existing building.

"The building would remain visually the same and therefore the development is not considered to result in harm to the character of the application site or the surrounding area.

View from the bottom of The Springs looking toward Wakefield Cathedral

"It is noted that the site is located around 25m opposite the cathedral conservation area, however given the distance and that there are no proposed external changes, there is not considered to be any impact upon heritage in this regard.”

The report said the use as takeaway was unlikely to cause any harmful noise pollution and that, given its current use as a cafe, would be unlikely to result in more traffic.