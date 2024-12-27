Wakefield city centre Wetherspoons applies to increase beer garden opening hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield city centre pub has put in a planning application to increase the hours customers can use its beer garden.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the change in a condition to a planning application would mean the beer garden at The Six Chimneys on Kirkgate could be opened from 9am to 10pm.

The condition currently in place allows it to open 9am until 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement provided on behalf of the pub company said: “The new garden has been a popular addition to the premises with customers keen for use to continue slightly later into the evening.

The Six Chimneys Wetherspoons, Wakefield. 20th February 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It is considered that existing surrounding noise, such as that from the busy roads to the front and side is of a level at this time that later use of the garden would not negatively impact the local area, together with the continued robust management of the area by the premises team.

"Pre-application discussions have been held with the police licensing officer who is supportive of the extra hour’s garden use.”

The application says staff will monitor noise at 15 minute intervals during busier times and warn customers half an hour before closing time so they have time to finish their drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement added: “We have always emphasised the importance of building close relationships with our neighbours.

"The nature of our food and drink offer and the competitive pricing structure encourages a broad range of customers including families and pensioners to our premises which assists in creating an atmosphere in which troublesome customers do not feel comfortable.

"These premises do not offer music which would encourage a younger clientele.”