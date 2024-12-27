Wakefield city centre Wetherspoons applies to increase beer garden opening hours
If approved, the change in a condition to a planning application would mean the beer garden at The Six Chimneys on Kirkgate could be opened from 9am to 10pm.
The condition currently in place allows it to open 9am until 9pm.
A planning statement provided on behalf of the pub company said: “The new garden has been a popular addition to the premises with customers keen for use to continue slightly later into the evening.
"It is considered that existing surrounding noise, such as that from the busy roads to the front and side is of a level at this time that later use of the garden would not negatively impact the local area, together with the continued robust management of the area by the premises team.
"Pre-application discussions have been held with the police licensing officer who is supportive of the extra hour’s garden use.”
The application says staff will monitor noise at 15 minute intervals during busier times and warn customers half an hour before closing time so they have time to finish their drinks.
The planning statement added: “We have always emphasised the importance of building close relationships with our neighbours.
"The nature of our food and drink offer and the competitive pricing structure encourages a broad range of customers including families and pensioners to our premises which assists in creating an atmosphere in which troublesome customers do not feel comfortable.
"These premises do not offer music which would encourage a younger clientele.”
