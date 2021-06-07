Wakefield Council leader praises culture and events as district is named one of UK's 'most chic' cities

A blog post on Dowsing and Reynolds’ website listed the city third in the category after St Albans and Bath.

The website explained it’s criteria.

It said: “For the study, we created a unique Dowsing & Reynolds index – scoring each UK city on cultural infrastructure – listed buildings and museums, chicness – boutique hotels, interest in style – online searches related to interior design, and future potential.”

Wakefield city centre

And on its West Yorkshire entry, the website said: “Third place, meanwhile, went to surprise destination – Wakefield – a quietly cultured little city with its own monthly art walk, as well as the Hepworth Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’ve known for a very long time that our city and district is a great place to live, work and visit. We are one city with nine towns - all with great things to offer.

“We have many stories to tell with our strong cultural offer which includes, events, festivals and celebrations, castles, museums and superb green spaces.

“I’m proud of many aspects of life in our district, including our regeneration programme which including the transformation of Rutland Mills, the Civic Quarter and our plans for Castleford’s regeneration, which are just a few examples of our pride in our heritage and our commitment to the present and future of our district.

