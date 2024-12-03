Wakefield Council set to axe more than 200 jobs to save cash

More than 200 full-time Wakefield Council jobs could be cut under plans to make £29m of budget savings.

The local authority is also considering reducing library and museum opening hours, and changing the frequency of garden waste collections as part of a raft of cost-saving measures.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said “difficult but responsible decisions” were required to provide a balanced budget after the council forecast a £35.8m shortfall for 2025/26.

The deficit for the next five years is expected to be £88m.

Wakefield One, Wakefield Council's headquarters building.

Cabinet members will consider a report outlining saving proposals at a meeting on December 10.

The document says “potential staffing reductions” of up to 236 full-time posts could be made.

The council said it would look to make the reductions through voluntary redundancies and axing vacant posts “as far as possible.”

But it has warned it expects to issue a Section 188 notice to unions and workers’ representatives “in the coming days.”

Employers are obliged to issue a notice if they are considering large-scale lay-offs.

Coun Jeffery said: “We’re strongly focusing on delivering a budget which protects our frontline services as much as we can, provides the best value for money for local taxpayers and takes the difficult but responsible decisions we need for the district to have a positive

future.

“We’ve got a new government, with a new approach.

“But 14 years of chronic underfunding of our local services can’t be undone overnight.

“Like most councils, our financial position remains a difficult one.

“But by taking responsible decisions now we’ll set our area up for long-term success.”

The initial plans for 2025-26 aim to save £29m from a “mix of efficiencies, generating more income, and making changes to services.”

A further £16.4 million of savings are also outlined for 2026-27 and 2027-28.

Proposals for 2025-26 include saving £2.5 million by improving how the council manages commissioning and contracting arrangements.

Changes planned to adult social care services are expected to generate a saving of £3.9m and a reduction in the use of hotels to house homeless people is expected to save around £1m.

The report says around £1.8m could be raised by increasing the fees and charges for some council services.

Garden waste collections are also to be placed under review with the council considering “offering a monthly collection as a minimum.”