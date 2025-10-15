Wakefield Council to assess potential cyber attack risks from hackers

Wakefield Council has said it will carry out detailed work to test measures it has in place to prevent a cyber attack.

Officers from the local authority agreed to a request from councillors for an in-depth report to be prepared assessing potential risks to its technology systems from hackers.

The issue was raised during a discussion about possible future “risk agendas” at a meeting of the council’s audit committee.

Committee member Nadiah Sharp cited the recent cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as she made the request.

The government last month agreed to underwrite a £1.5bn loan guarantee to the car maker in a bid to support its suppliers after the incident halted production.

It is believed to be the first time that a company has received government help as a result of a cyber-attack.

Coun Sharp told the meeting: “I would like to see a more robust report on cyber attacks.

“The government has just had to bail out Jaguar Land Rover for £1.5bn.

“We have to have our data and our constituents’ data at the utmost level of security.

“I don’t want to get to a situation where the government is having to bail us out because we have lost everything through our IT systems.

“I think it needs to be looked at.”

Committee chair Jacquie Speight said: “I think cyber security would be a good thing to look at.”

In response, Sarfraz Nawaz, the council’s chief finance officer, agreed to the request, adding: “Absolutely, I think it’s the risk that is far greater than anything we can capture.”

Mr Nawaz, who took over the role in June this year, suggested possible security areas which could be assessed as part of the report.

He said: “What mitigations are we implementing that we can place reliance on?

“Are we up to date with our mandatory training?, for example.

“Are we doing regular penetration testing of our systems?

“I am familiar with the JLR incident and they faced a significant challenge.

“There is some definite learnings to be taken from that incident.”

Cyber security currently has a “high” rating on the council’s strategic risk register.

A report said the risk was “due to the significant global increase in cybercriminal activity during the Covid-19 pandemic and the potential for attacks as part of the Ukrainian conflict.”

The document added: “There is a heightened risk of security breaches of our technology systems, or those applications/systems hosted by a third-party provider, which may result in an inability to deliver critical systems to services.”

Gillian Marshall, the council’s chief legal officer, requested that any future discussion of the details of the report be held in private.