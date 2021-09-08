Wakefield Council to bid for £900,000 levelling up cash

Wakefield city centre

The council’s cabinet will hear about three proposed projects that could receive money from the UK Community Renewal Fund.

It is a scheme set up by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and administered locally by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

Each of three projects under consideration for funding would bring a range of benefits for residents, businesses and the wider community.

The three projects are:

Economic support for Crofton, Featherstone, Horbury, Knottingley, Normanton, Ossett and South Kirkby;

A “Go Green” skills for the future curriculum in partnership with Wakefield College;

and empowering communities in the district for a better post-COVID-19 future.

Cllr Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Prosperity said: “We have three fantastic projects that, if funded, will boost our local economies and support businesses and communities.

“We’ve put together three proposals that meet the objectives set out to this funding and I really hope we can take these ideas forward.”

The first scheme would support economic growth and sustainability in the Wakefield district’s so-called “micro-towns.”

There are Crofton, Horbury, Featherstone, Knottingley, Normanton, Ossett and South Kirkby and they would benefit from tailored action plans to help high street recovery.

It will improve conditions for businesses, services and shops to start, grow and prosper.

Residents will also benefit from more local job opportunities and access to service plus a greater sense of pride and engagement in the area.

Meanwhile, a partnership with Wakefield College will help ensure local businesses can meet net zero carbon emissions targets.

Companies will be able to hire workers trained in green skills as well as being able to prepare their existing staff.

Innovative and bespoke courses will be provided so that employers have staff with the right skills to grasp the opportunities coming through efforts to tackle climate change.

And the third project will support eight community hubs and organisations in helping people improve their lives for the post-COVID-19 era.

Personal development plans and workshops will help improve education and employment outcomes.

The mental and physical wellbeing, confidence, self-esteem and motivation of those participating will be supported as well.

It will also increase the sustainability of the community hubs and organisations delivering the work.

Cllr Byford added: “If successful at the government assessment stage, the three projects will go on to provide significant long-term benefits for the district and our communities, bringing around £900k into our area.”