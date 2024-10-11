Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest planning decisions for the Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were decided by Wakefield Council the week beginning Monday, September 23.

APPROVED

36 Langdale Drive, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7PX: Two storey side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

6 Castle Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DX: Side and rear extension to existing property

2 Greenfield Way, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0TN: Proposed part demolition of existing detached flat roofed single storey garage along with single storey side/rear extension and disability access ramps

17 Holmfield Grove, Wakefield, WF2 7AE: Demolition of existing garage and construction of detached garage and front porch with WC

Waystone Limited, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Nine fascia signs (internally illuminated)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

74 England Lane, Knottingley, WF11 0JP: Single storey front, two storey side and single storey rear extensions

Asda, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford ,WF10 5EL: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

16 Stillwell Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6RL: Two storey extension to side with front dormer window, single-storey extension to rear, canopy to front and extended drive

15 Chevet Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JB: Part two storey side and single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Charles Street, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BU: Construction of a rear dormer roof with the volume of 26m3 finished in hanging tiles and white UPVC windows to match existing

12 Millcroft, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3TH: Proposed first floor extension to front and side of property and ground floor extension to rear.

49 Meadow Vale, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3TD: Single storey extension to rear

10 Mill Chase Croft, Wakefield, WF2 9SJ: Construction of boundary fence and gates to front and side of dwelling (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

137 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QF: Construction of single storey extension to front of dwelling

8 Coppertop Mews, Pontefract, WF8 2UN: Construction of attached single garage to side

3 Meadow Bank, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2JF: Driveway and dropped crossing to front

12 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Proposed single storey extension to rear and replacement of existing felt roofing with grey concrete tiles and Alwitra

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1HR: Internally illuminated signage scheme

Cymar House, 113 Pontefract Road, Castleford, WF10 4BW: Conversion of rooms to three bedrooms including alterations to rear openings, construction of detached outbuilding and bin store and formalised parking layout

177 Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF1 2AS: Construction of two storey extension to sidem raising of roof ridge, loft conversion to include three rooflights to front and two rooflights to rear

REFUSED

1 to 3 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Proposed change of use to nine bed HMO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, WF6 1JJ: Part single storey extension, part two storey extension to front and side

197 Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4HY: Retrospective application for 2.5 storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extension and loft conversion with rear dormer and boundary walls to front

WITHDRAWN

Land off Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley: Creation of new access

226 to 230 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AE: Change of use from residential care home for young people with learning disabilities, to house of multiple occupancy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Carr Lane, Castleford, WF10 4PL: Three new build townhouses and conversion of existing dwelling to form two flats

112 Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, WF10 5AT: Change of use from dwellinghouse to house in multiple occupancy

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

5 Penlington Close, Hemsworth, WF9 4SG: Proposed single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.82m, maximum height of 3.96m and a maximum eaves height of 2.61m