Here are the latest planning applications decided for the Wakefield district.

The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, May 6.

APPROVED

126 Beech Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2LT: Single-storey extension to the rear

18 Carr Beck Drive, Castleford, WF10 5TH: Single-storey extension to rear

46A Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NY: Two-storey side extension and single-storey front extension

5 Station Road, Normanton, WF6 2NE: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof

Adm Milling Ltd, Kings Mills Forge, Hill Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8HG: Switch room extension with external alterations

12 The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QE: Replacement illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)

92 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PX: Two-storey extension to side and demolition of detached garage

Plot 4, land north of Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BU: Non-illuminated signage scheme

6 Aketon Drive, Castleford, WF10 5EA: Outbuilding to rear, ancillary use (retrospective)

16 Thornes Moor Close, Wakefield, WF2 8QA: First floor extension to rear

10 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, WF4 6BW: Two-storey extension to rear

The Crown, Elizabeth Drive, Castleford, WF10 3RW: Two-storey side extension

105 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PR: Porch with extended canopy to front elevation, extension on the roof to make a second floor with cladded material finish

Santander, 23 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1DS: Various alterations required to carry out necessary repair and maintenance works

Rainbow Nursery, 152 Wakefield Road, Ossett, WF5 9AQ: Single-storey extension to front and side of nursery

201 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8RB: Internally illuminated signage scheme

St Helen’s Church, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6EJ: Outbuilding/shed to the north east side of the church

Calder View House, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7UA: External diesel backup generator and diesel storage tank and associated hardstanding and boundary screen. Installation of additional roof plant and alterations to openings

32 Banks Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7JU: Change of use of dwellinghouse to residential accommodation and care

18 Ring O' Bells Yard, Horbury, WF4 6LS: Single-storey extension to front

41 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PB: Detached outbuilding to rear, external materials of render and brick

Millpond Petrol Station, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HL: Remodelling of the existing petrol filling station including part demolition, rear extension and new shop front, electrical charging points, two jet wash bays, ATM machine and part change of use of existing store to form a hot food takeaway

34 Wynthorpe Road, Horbury, WF4 5BB: Boundary fence

Airedale Family Centre, Airedale Centre, The Square, Castleford, WF10 3JJ: Decarbonization scheme incorporating Acer two 50kW and Acer 75kW air source heat pumps enclosures

Onward Way Langthwaite Industrial Estate South Kirkby Pontefract: Hybrid planning application, full planning application for one primary access point into the site from Onward Way, provided through a new road into the site and culvert over Langthwaite Beck. Diversion works to Langthwaite Beck and levelling works to the development site and associated landscaping and drainage works. Outline planning application for the development of up to 27,000sqm of business and industrial units with associated parking and serving space.

REFUSED

Crofton Park, Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1PR: Fell sycamore

75 Owl Lane, Ossett, WF5 9AU: Various works to horse chestnut (alternative works given)

Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Single-storey extension to side and rear.

67 Station Road, Ossett, WF5 8AY: Change of use of private pool hall to private hire pool hall with small gym and sauna/spa area

11 Oakes Street, Wakefield, WF2 9LN: The creation of two off street car parking spaces to the front, including drop kerb and the demolition of front boundary wall