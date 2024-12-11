WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING: Microbrewery is approved
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, November 25.
APPROVED
1 Moor Top Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7JW: Proposed alterations to existing windows and doors and detached garden room to rear
43 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SX: Proposed first floor extension of the garage and proposed single-storey rear extension with flat roof and roof lantern
S and D Landscapes Limited, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed extension to existing storage building and hardstanding associated with an existing established landscape contracting business (resubmission)
157 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield WF2 0SP: Single storey rear extension with external terrace area, side dormer to roof, alterations to door/window opening at ground floor level.
Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BE: Relocation of defibrillator to south-east facing side elevation
Cavewell House, Manor Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LJ: First floor infill extension to east/north elevation
28 Elmwood Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5JJ: Single storey extension to rear
40 Leatham Park Road, Featherstone, WF7 5DT: Part single, part two storey rear extension
Event Centre, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AD: Change of use to B2 for the area specified in the uploaded plans and installation of a microbrewery (10bbl brew house) including cool room
1 Kingsley Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LA: Removal of porch and single storey extension to rear, proposed two storey extension to rear
21 Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY: Internally illuminated projecting sign and internally illuminated window sign
The Granary, Hundhill Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DZ: Proposed link extension
Caldervale Sewage Works, Calder Vale Road, Wakefield, WF1 5PJ: Full retrospective planning application for the construction of a ferric dosing kiosk
Victoria Mills, The Green, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AN: One bitumen tank and one limestone silo to replace existing bitumen tank and limestone silo to facilitate new production machinery
10 Redhill Road, Castleford, WF10 3AA: Demolition of existing detached dwelling and garage and construction of self-build four-bedroom detached dwelling including solar panels
Buzz Bingo, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1JN: Installation of four ultra rapid EV chargers serving eight bays along with associated electrical equipment and car park reconfiguration
Wheldon Road (land off), Castleford, WF10 2RR: Pedestrian and cycle bridge over the railway line, including associated ground reprofiling, formation of approach ramps and paths and drainage
77 to 79 Dale Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HNChange of use of attached existing dwelling to become part of existing hotel use
24 Churwell Close, Castleford, WF10 5AD: Detached outbuilding for use as a childminding business and partial change of use of dwelling to include childminding business (mixed use)
25 Kings Mead, Pontefract, WF8 4EP: Summer house (retrospective)
401 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Continued permanent use of land for residential purposes to site one gypsy family
REFUSED
401 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AE: Provision of one dayroom in association with existing gypsy and traveller site
Moto Hospitality Northbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Drive-thru restaurant unit with access, parking, landscaping and other associated works
22 Church Mount, South Kirkby, WF9 3QS: Change of use of dwelling to mixed use property comprising dwelling and childcare service
WITHDRAWN
16 West Wells Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PH: Change of use of first floor of outbuilding to independent residential unit
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
3 Addingford Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BL: Additional storey to the original footprint of the existing building
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
Gulley Woods Barn, Old Road, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4 4AZ: Agricultural building for hay and equipment storage
16 Grosvenor Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4QU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4m, maximum height of 3.45m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m.
