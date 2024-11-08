Here are the latest planning decisions for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, October 28.

APPROVED

Crimea Tavern, Savile Road, Castleford, WF10 1PB: Demolition of vacant public house and associated outbuildings

34 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QA: Proposed single storey extension to rear and side

The Barn, 14A Applehaigh Lane, Notton, WF4 2NA: Proposed porch

16 Cadley Hill Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9UD: Garden room located within the private garden space.

Land at Ryhill Green, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PR: Application for commercial use (livery) of existing equestrian site with some external storage (vehicle, horsebox and hay)

Icon Office Design Limited, Junction Close, Featherstone, WF7 6ER: Fascia signage to existing signage area on main entrance elevation and stand alone sign at site entrance and change of use from former industrial warehouse unit with offices to form a new laboratory testing centre with external plant, external storage units, and exterior alterations

Ossett Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BE: Installation of data point and cabling on ground floor and installation of noticeboards/pinboards and window roller blinds to first floor

United Cooperative Food Market, Dale Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9DB: Proposal for the installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations and ancillary equipment within the car park of Co-Op Food. Four existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays, including one fully accessible bay

69 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Carport to the side of a single storey garage (retrospective)

Podocare Podiatry, 29 Brook Street, Wakefield, WF1 1QW: Replacement shop front inclusive of alterations to openings

1 Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QB: Provision of a garden room with rooftop terrace

11 to 11C Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LJ: Change of use of first floor from holiday lets to staff accommodation

79 Merewood Road, Castleford, WF10 1QL: Single storey extension with raised balcony to rear and exterior alterations

Park Grange Farm, Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QT: Change of use of existing barns, to form six self-contained holiday lets. Works consisting of internal partitioning and groundworks

Wentbridge Hotel, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ: External alterations and change of use of existing Groomsman Lodge (to rear of main hotel) to provide two bridal suites with external patios and landscaping works to include regrading of terrain and provision of a feature garden as a link between hotel and lodge

6 Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract, WF7 6DA: Conversion of attached garage for use as dog grooming business

Land off Station Road, Normanton, WF6 2NB: Residential development (up to 408 dwellings) and associated works including demolition of existing farmhouse and associated buildings

Land south of Common Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8BN: Residential development comprising 298 new dwellings with communal public space, associated landscaping, and infrastructure works

112A Queens Park Drive, Castleford, WF10 3DQ: External changes to form new shop front, single storey rear extension and cold room as built (retrospective)

REFUSED

14 Northgate, South Hiendley, S72 9AF: Retrospective application for the construction of a single storey store with pitched roof replacing previous garage

Barlaine, Pontefract Road, Hemsworth, WF7 7DX: Proposed two storey extension to rear and single storey extension to rear

WITHDRAWN

Hemsworth Fireplace, Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4LP: Change of use to a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway with external alterations, including installation of extract system

42 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NX: Detached outbuilding to front