Wakefield district community events will explore history of South Asian community

Events will be held in Wakefield to celebrate South Asian heritage.

South Asian Heritage Month will run from July 18 to August 17 and work with the community to “bring stories to life”.

Wakefield Council, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Archive Service, is hosting a series of community events that will explore how the stories of our South Asian community are represented in Wakefield’s archives, museums and local studies collections.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We’re proud to have a large South Asian community here in our district. We want to celebrate the community and tell their stories through our archive and museum collections.

'Bronze Stack 9 Viridian Green' by Annie Morris outside the West Yorkshire History Centre, where South Asian History Month events will be held.

“We know we have records and objects that relate to the South Asian communities, but we need to work with them to share and tell these stories. I hope lots of people will come along to these events to help us bring these stories to life.”

Coun Melanie Jones, chairwoman of West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee, said: “Archives are the keepers of stories. By sharing and preserving the stories of Wakefield’s South Asian community, we can help make existing collections more accessible to diverse communities, helping to enrich our heritage and make it more representative of the people of Wakefield.”

The following events are free and everyone is welcome.

Saturday, July 19, 10am-3pm - drop-in event at the West Yorkshire History Centre - an opportunity for people to explore some of the existing archive documents and museum objects that relate to the South Asian community in Wakefield and get a behind the scenes tour of the West Yorkshire archives. There will also be free South Asian inspired crafts and refreshments, and a chance to chat and share stories.

Thursday, August 7, 10am to 1pm - South Asian themed holiday crafts, free family drop-in event at the West Yorkshire History Centre

Thursday, August 14, 10am to 1pm - South Asian themed holiday crafts, free family drop-in event at the West Yorkshire History Centre

Following on from these events, the project will work with community members to create an online exhibition and South Asian archives collection guide.