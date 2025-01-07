WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED APPLICATIONS: Drive-thru coffee shop and roof terrace get the green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following decisions were made the weeks beginning Monday, December 16 and Monday, December 23.

APPROVED

42 Southfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AS: Proposed dormer extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

16 Oldfield Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BG: Retrospective application for installation of timber fence posts and garden lighting

8 Lime Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RY: First floor extension to rear

1 Dent Drive, Wakefield, WF1 4JG: Demolition of existing outbuilding for construction of single storey extension to side

Unit 1 Albion Mills Retail Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SA: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of floorspace as a gym

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Marion Grove, Wakefield, WF2 0BL: Change of use of a residential house to a children’s home (four bedrooms)

4 Brunswick Close, Wakefield, WF1 4PX: Single storey extension to side

Unit 8 Thornes Trading Estate, Thornes Lane, Wakefield WF1 5QN: Change of use from vehicle rental to mixed use with ancillary trade counter

13 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QN: Two storey side extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 St Aidens Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0HB: Part conversion of existing detached garage to ancillary accommodation

29 Farriers Place, Castleford, WF10 3TH: Single storey extension to side

Grosvenor House, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AE: Retrospective application for the installation of a rooftop terrace

15 Lancefield House, Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LE: Change of use former fish and chip shop to restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 The Oakes, Stanley, Wakefield, WF1 4FD: Single storey side extension

The Black Swan, Silver Street, Wakefield, WF1 1UY: External fascia sign

Former Ferrybridge Power Station, Stranglands Lane, Ferrybridge, WF11 8DX: Proposed substation compound including transformers, switch house, generator and associated fencing

Crofton Express, 31 to 37 High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF: InPost Parcel Locker (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Phoenix, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Extension of existing building and installation of four external material pens

11 New Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LR: Solar panels

55 Field Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7RU: Replacement dwelling and associated works

Bridge Street Car Park, Castleford, WF10 1JP: Proposed drive-thru coffee store and associated car parking

511 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AH: Single storey wrap around extension to the side and rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to the rear of 134 and 136 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LU: Construction of two detached dwellings with driveway

Land at Park Dale Lane, Fryston, Castleford: Full application for the construction of 78 affordable dwellings and associated site infrastructure, open space and landscaping

Conservatory Outlet, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield, WF1 5RL: Full planning application for alteration to vehicle access on Tadman Street and yard configuration

Land between Ackworth Road and Hardwick Road, Pontefract: Residential development 21 dwellings, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Lowe Lane, Castleford, WF10 1FL: Heat pump to rear elevation

28 Beecher Drive, Wakefield, WF1 4FN: Installation of heat pump (air source) on rear garden

42 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Single storey front extension and garage conversion

Normanton Golf Club Limited, Hatfeild Hall, Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JP: Aluminum entrance sign measuring 2,500mm x 2,100mm with golf club name and Hatfeild Hall on one panel (panel size 2,500mm x 1200mm), burgundy panel with white type. One lower panel (panel size 2500mm x 500mm) with PXG logo, black panel with white type. Supported by steel posts 2,100mm in height

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dudfleet Mill, Dudfleet Yard, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EU: Demolition of asbestos clad industrial unit and redundant sprinkler water tank (retrospective)

7B to 7C Main Warehouses Rc, Marsden Properties Limited, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9ND: Subdivision to create two units, extension of unit and change of use from children’s play gym to kitchen showroom and swimming pool

REFUSED

49 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Part two storey, part single storey extension to front, side and rear and formation of new vehicular access off Shay Lane

135 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RH: New dropped kerb to front and hardstanding to side of dwelling (part retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balne Lane Working Men’s Club, Balne Avenue, Wakefield WF2 9AT: To continue to use the site as a community facility

WITHDRAWN

Golf Buggies GB, Castlegate, Leeds, LS26 8HH: Proposed new extension for Unit 5

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Manor Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Installation of solar panels to south-eastern roof slope of existing agricultural building

Sun Lane Leisure, Sun Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1JD: Provision of 1757 x 1134 x 30mm photovoltaic panels to an existing leisure centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siniat Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8UL: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Unit 4, Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Partial demolition of Unit 4 and associated structures