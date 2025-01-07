WAKEFIELD DISTRICT DECIDED APPLICATIONS: Drive-thru coffee shop and roof terrace get the green light
The following decisions were made the weeks beginning Monday, December 16 and Monday, December 23.
APPROVED
42 Southfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AS: Proposed dormer extension
16 Oldfield Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BG: Retrospective application for installation of timber fence posts and garden lighting
8 Lime Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RY: First floor extension to rear
1 Dent Drive, Wakefield, WF1 4JG: Demolition of existing outbuilding for construction of single storey extension to side
Unit 1 Albion Mills Retail Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SA: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of floorspace as a gym
10 Marion Grove, Wakefield, WF2 0BL: Change of use of a residential house to a children’s home (four bedrooms)
4 Brunswick Close, Wakefield, WF1 4PX: Single storey extension to side
Unit 8 Thornes Trading Estate, Thornes Lane, Wakefield WF1 5QN: Change of use from vehicle rental to mixed use with ancillary trade counter
13 Toll Bar Road, Castleford, WF10 1QN: Two storey side extension
1 St Aidens Walk, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0HB: Part conversion of existing detached garage to ancillary accommodation
29 Farriers Place, Castleford, WF10 3TH: Single storey extension to side
Grosvenor House, Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AE: Retrospective application for the installation of a rooftop terrace
15 Lancefield House, Potovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LE: Change of use former fish and chip shop to restaurant
6 The Oakes, Stanley, Wakefield, WF1 4FD: Single storey side extension
The Black Swan, Silver Street, Wakefield, WF1 1UY: External fascia sign
Former Ferrybridge Power Station, Stranglands Lane, Ferrybridge, WF11 8DX: Proposed substation compound including transformers, switch house, generator and associated fencing
Crofton Express, 31 to 37 High Street, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NF: InPost Parcel Locker (retrospective)
Blue Phoenix, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Extension of existing building and installation of four external material pens
11 New Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LR: Solar panels
55 Field Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7RU: Replacement dwelling and associated works
Bridge Street Car Park, Castleford, WF10 1JP: Proposed drive-thru coffee store and associated car parking
511 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AH: Single storey wrap around extension to the side and rear
Land to the rear of 134 and 136 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LU: Construction of two detached dwellings with driveway
Land at Park Dale Lane, Fryston, Castleford: Full application for the construction of 78 affordable dwellings and associated site infrastructure, open space and landscaping
Conservatory Outlet, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield, WF1 5RL: Full planning application for alteration to vehicle access on Tadman Street and yard configuration
Land between Ackworth Road and Hardwick Road, Pontefract: Residential development 21 dwellings, public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure
25 Lowe Lane, Castleford, WF10 1FL: Heat pump to rear elevation
28 Beecher Drive, Wakefield, WF1 4FN: Installation of heat pump (air source) on rear garden
42 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Single storey front extension and garage conversion
Normanton Golf Club Limited, Hatfeild Hall, Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JP: Aluminum entrance sign measuring 2,500mm x 2,100mm with golf club name and Hatfeild Hall on one panel (panel size 2,500mm x 1200mm), burgundy panel with white type. One lower panel (panel size 2500mm x 500mm) with PXG logo, black panel with white type. Supported by steel posts 2,100mm in height
Dudfleet Mill, Dudfleet Yard, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EU: Demolition of asbestos clad industrial unit and redundant sprinkler water tank (retrospective)
7B to 7C Main Warehouses Rc, Marsden Properties Limited, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9ND: Subdivision to create two units, extension of unit and change of use from children’s play gym to kitchen showroom and swimming pool
REFUSED
49 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Part two storey, part single storey extension to front, side and rear and formation of new vehicular access off Shay Lane
135 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RH: New dropped kerb to front and hardstanding to side of dwelling (part retrospective)
Balne Lane Working Men’s Club, Balne Avenue, Wakefield WF2 9AT: To continue to use the site as a community facility
WITHDRAWN
Golf Buggies GB, Castlegate, Leeds, LS26 8HH: Proposed new extension for Unit 5
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
Manor Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Installation of solar panels to south-eastern roof slope of existing agricultural building
Sun Lane Leisure, Sun Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1JD: Provision of 1757 x 1134 x 30mm photovoltaic panels to an existing leisure centre
Siniat Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8UL: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Unit 4, Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Partial demolition of Unit 4 and associated structures
