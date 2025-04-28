Wakefield district decided planning applications: 218 homes plan approved
The following were decided the week beginning Monday, April 14.
APPROVED
61 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EA: Single storey rear extension and external garage
7 Churchill Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RG: Extension to existing rear extension with associated internal renovations
413 Milnthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7HT: Single storey extension and open covered porch to front/side
28 Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, WF1 5NF: Single storey extension to rear
Wynfield House, Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single storey extension to side and rear, and extension to existing single storey offshot
161 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RF: Proposed single storey extension to side
174 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Detached outbuilding to rear
166 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: Installation of roller shutters to front
Cherry Tree Lodge, 27B Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Two storey extension to side (including front and rear dormers)
9 Woodside Crescent, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DP: Demolish existing outbuilding and build a single storey rear extension
3 Avalon Rise, South Elmsall, WF9 2WE: Part two storey, part single storey rear extension
2 Jacobs Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BX: Dormer to rear
28 Chesterton Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QU: Loft conversion with dormer to rear and internal alterations
66 Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0EH: Single storey extension to rear
28 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE: Single storey extension to rear with terrace above
23 Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Construction of new detached dwelling on surplus garden land
Land adjacent to 177 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Proposed new dwelling with associated external works (self build)
Land rear of Park Balk Farm, Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DQ: Proposed development of 218 dwellings with associated car parking, public open space, landscaping and infrastructure with access from Womersley Road
Normanton Industrial Estate, Don Pedro Avenue, Normanton, WF6 1TD: Construction of building and ancillary office space, access road, service yard, car parking, landscaping and substation
Land east of Wakefield Road, Hemsworth: Residential development of up to 260 dwellings, associated landscaping and infrastructure to include a surface car park for users of Vale Head Park
WITHDRAWN
E Richmond and Sons Limited, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PY: Installation of art mural to north-facing building façade
YMCA, Grove Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 4BB: Change of use of the former YMCA/community hall to part restaurant and part hot food takeaway with exterior alterations
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
6 Haveroid Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PG: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 2.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m
Arnold Clark Wakefield Motorstore, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7BL: Installation of roof mounted solar PV panels
