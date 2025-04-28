Wakefield district decided planning applications: 218 homes plan approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest planning decisions by Wakefield Council.

The following were decided the week beginning Monday, April 14.

APPROVED

61 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EA: Single storey rear extension and external garage

7 Churchill Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RG: Extension to existing rear extension with associated internal renovations

413 Milnthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7HT: Single storey extension and open covered porch to front/side

28 Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, WF1 5NF: Single storey extension to rear

Wynfield House, Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single storey extension to side and rear, and extension to existing single storey offshot

161 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RF: Proposed single storey extension to side

174 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Detached outbuilding to rear

166 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: Installation of roller shutters to front

Cherry Tree Lodge, 27B Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Two storey extension to side (including front and rear dormers)

9 Woodside Crescent, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DP: Demolish existing outbuilding and build a single storey rear extension

3 Avalon Rise, South Elmsall, WF9 2WE: Part two storey, part single storey rear extension

2 Jacobs Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BX: Dormer to rear

28 Chesterton Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QU: Loft conversion with dormer to rear and internal alterations

66 Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0EH: Single storey extension to rear

28 Milnthorpe Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6BE: Single storey extension to rear with terrace above

23 Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JG: Construction of new detached dwelling on surplus garden land

Land adjacent to 177 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Proposed new dwelling with associated external works (self build)

Land rear of Park Balk Farm, Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DQ: Proposed development of 218 dwellings with associated car parking, public open space, landscaping and infrastructure with access from Womersley Road

Normanton Industrial Estate, Don Pedro Avenue, Normanton, WF6 1TD: Construction of building and ancillary office space, access road, service yard, car parking, landscaping and substation

Land east of Wakefield Road, Hemsworth: Residential development of up to 260 dwellings, associated landscaping and infrastructure to include a surface car park for users of Vale Head Park

WITHDRAWN

E Richmond and Sons Limited, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PY: Installation of art mural to north-facing building façade

YMCA, Grove Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 4BB: Change of use of the former YMCA/community hall to part restaurant and part hot food takeaway with exterior alterations

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

6 Haveroid Way, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PG: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 2.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m

Arnold Clark Wakefield Motorstore, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7BL: Installation of roof mounted solar PV panels