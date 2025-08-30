Wakefield district decided planning applications
APPROVED
75A to 79 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1JE: New external signage
21 Victoria Way, Wakefield, WF1 2NA: New dormer to rear roof pitch, installation of roof windows to front roof pitch, single storey rear extension
10 Forest Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TL: First floor extension to rear
27 Old Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QN: First-floor extension to dwelling with single storey side and rear extension and associated roof terrace, and porch to front
162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Single storey front porch extension
11 Charleville, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2PB: First floor rear extension
Land at Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Side extension to builder's storage building
9 Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3DQ: First floor extension over garage
1 Rushmead Court, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NZ: Single storey rear and side extension with raised patio
1 Milnthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7HU: First floor extension to existing side dormer
51A School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7SP: Single storey extension and external alterations including white rendered finish to entire property, replacement fenestrations and replacement roof covering. Single storey detached garage
Event Centre Union Street, Wakefield, WF1 3AD: Change the use from an office space to a conference meetings and events space, conference up to 250 people,s mall events such as comedy, poetry talks, acoustic background, meetings, gatherings, mini events
20 Rose Farm Rise, Normanton, WF6 2PL: First floor extension to side
19 The Uplands, Pontefract, WF8 4HZ: Single storey extension to side to form ancillary accommodation
The mosque, Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Construction of two-storey side extensions, first floor extension, single storey side and rear extensions, increase in roof height to create a mezzanine level and external alterations
Unit A Mauds Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1AQ: Change of use from bookshop to craft ale bar
Land to east side Pineapple Hill, Wakefield Road, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TR: Retrospective change of use of land for the stationing of caravans for residential purposes for a gypsy pitch with two caravans (one used as a day room), trailer and horse box and horse pen along with the formation of hardstanding and associated access, a walled enclosure and boundary walls to the eastern and western boundary of the site
The Stables, Knottingley Road, Pontefract WF8 2LB: Change of use of land to a private gypsy site for the provision of a pitch consisting of a residential caravan, a touring caravan and use of an existing building as an ancillary storage/amenity block to that use together with a stable building and ancillary storage barn (retrospective)
REFUSED
Offices, Graziers House, 58 Market Street, Wakefield, WF1 1DH: Conversion of ground floor offices to 5 bedroom HMO
72 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QL: Part single storey rear extension to first floor, part two storey rear extension to rear
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
89 Manor Haigh Road, Wakefield, WF2 8SB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.8m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m